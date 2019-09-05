Mackenzie Financial Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Position By $1.12 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Trimmed Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 10.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 11,900 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 99,151 shares with $16.13M value, down from 111,051 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 460.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 6,374 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 7,758 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 1,384 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $59.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $205.94. About 348,839 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Company has invested 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Penobscot Mgmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De invested in 2.37% or 22,356 shares. 7,758 are owned by Mackenzie Corp. Notis owns 9,400 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,975 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth invested 0.4% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Logan Mgmt has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 400 are owned by Harding Loevner L P. Pnc Gru Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 268,346 shares. Markel Corp owns 0.82% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 275,800 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability owns 1,585 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Co owns 98,507 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 1,183 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -1.64% below currents $205.94 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, April 18. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $186 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 2. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, August 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20500 target. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 1.84M shares to 1.05M valued at $93.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evergy Inc stake by 70,266 shares and now owns 27,394 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was reduced too.

Apg Asset Management Nv increased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 20,900 shares to 455,224 valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 1.14 million shares and now owns 3.09M shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.33 million shares. 5,500 are held by Css Ltd Liability Company Il. Gotham Asset Limited Co reported 31,700 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 16,000 shares. Oak Ltd Oh reported 150,029 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Limited holds 4.44% or 63,617 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 1.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). S Muoio & Co Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 3,055 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,802 shares. Fiera Corporation, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,089 shares. Pictet Asset reported 285,547 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 14.36M shares.

