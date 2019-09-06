Mackenzie Financial Increases Stake in Matthews Intl (MATW); Western Union Co. (WU) Holder Polaris Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (MATW) by 382.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 76,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 96,828 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 20,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 84,672 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 28/04/2018 – Matthews Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 1; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP – REAFFIRMS RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP. v. VANDOR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1889 – 2018-03-27; 24/04/2018 – Matthews™ Closes Another Shopping Center for Top 10 REIT; 10/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Patriots, Matthews, Eagles, Rodgers, Bills; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Jordan Matthews Visits Cardinals; 14/03/2018 – Matthews™ Markets for Sale a 209-Unit Multifamily Building in Fort Worth, Texas; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.05M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.59M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shareholders Are Down 44% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How to Profit From All the Suffering in Matthews International Stock – Investorplace.com” published on October 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Matthews International Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Equator, Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2017. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Matthews International (MATW) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matthews International Corp (MATW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 22,967 shares to 33,728 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 187,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). 275,905 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 1,042 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 48,133 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 42,381 shares. 173,657 were accumulated by Service Automobile Association. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 522,629 shares. Blackrock stated it has 4.71M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 2,488 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 24,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited Liability holds 0% or 73,528 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Bailard Inc reported 10,850 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 39,197 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 10,100 shares to 819,219 shares, valued at $41.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $194.99M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More important recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga”, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 22,456 shares. Asset One reported 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 80,995 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 83,234 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 30,394 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 47,682 shares. Becker Management holds 0.06% or 86,197 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.14% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 5,627 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 270 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).