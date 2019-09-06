Mackenzie Financial Increased Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding; Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Position Held by Dalton Investments Llc

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 994.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 59,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 65,654 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 251,806 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The hedge fund held 132,451 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 703,082 shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 61,327 shares to 34,518 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,306 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Assocs holds 0.29% or 21,749 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 8,151 shares. Hanseatic Management Services accumulated 3,488 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,434 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Eam Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 15,524 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 15,400 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 1,803 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 83,632 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential invested in 8,000 shares. 505 were accumulated by Synovus Finance. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 1,058 shares.

