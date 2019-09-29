Mackenzie Financial Increased Chegg (CHGG) Position by $1.23 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Wetherby Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.36 Million

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 718 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05 million, up from 7,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 101.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 32,403 shares as the company's stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 64,313 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, up from 31,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 2.21 million shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 8,271 shares to 10,789 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,837 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Com holds 579,662 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. 839 were accumulated by Patten & Patten Tn. Essex Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,078 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group stated it has 2,091 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Co has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cleararc Capital stated it has 3.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bryn Mawr accumulated 5,062 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Karp Capital Mgmt reported 2,840 shares. Moreover, Truepoint has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 588 shares. Fagan Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 28 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hitchwood Cap Mngmt LP holds 1.78% or 55,000 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 2.89% stake.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 69,008 shares to 206,487 shares, valued at $28.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 788,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,437 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).