Mackenzie Financial Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) Lifted by $29.96 Million as Stock Rose; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stock Declined, Integre Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 143.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.85 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 11,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 17,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $401.83. About 452,972 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 158,387 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $48.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 12,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,201 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 21.42 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

