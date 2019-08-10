Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stake by $814,552; Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped Its Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA) Stake by $1.59 Million as Valuation Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 7,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 14,950 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 7,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 655,880 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 46,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 387,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 340,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.38M shares traded or 32.69% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Inc Il has 0.22% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com accumulated 411,843 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1.34M shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 24,207 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 32,102 are owned by Advantage. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 456 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 51,734 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,517 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 16,040 shares. New York-based Millennium has invested 0.15% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, British Columbia Invest Management Corp has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 21,085 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 116,710 shares to 60,696 shares, valued at $71.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

