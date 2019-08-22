Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake By $3.36 Million; Albion Financial Group Has Upped Costco Wholesale (COST) Position

Albion Financial Group increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albion Financial Group acquired 1,694 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Albion Financial Group holds 34,179 shares with $8.28 million value, up from 32,485 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $123.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $279.8. About 1.47 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 41,488 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 3.34M shares with $271.21M value, up from 3.29M last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 748,078 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cost Woes Likely to Hinder Guess?’s (GES) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Union Pacific Stock Up 22% YTD on Cost Cut & Other Factors – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEC Mandates Brokers Must Now â€œConsider Costâ€ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies has 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). California Employees Retirement holds 0.24% or 805,490 shares. Parthenon Lc invested in 1,149 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancorp Company has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Appleton Prtnrs Ma accumulated 1.11% or 34,551 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.78M shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 1.52 million shares. Sadoff Investment owns 1,320 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,130 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Co owns 1.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,515 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 0.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,995 shares. Park National Corp Oh holds 0.22% or 16,404 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 49,765 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 2,418 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -6.65% below currents $279.8 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $235 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.75% below currents $87.46 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAX in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo.