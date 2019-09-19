Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position as Valuation Declined; The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Cadinha & Co Upped Its Position

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 656.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 46,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 53,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 919,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 12.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326.77M, down from 13.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 362,965 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $697.36M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

