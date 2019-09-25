Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Agilent Technologies (A) Stake by $12.81 Million as Stock Value Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 67,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83 million, down from 81,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $11.25 during the last trading session, reaching $265.84. About 9.65M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp analyzed 173,172 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 12,534 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, down from 185,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 1.38M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: "How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14M for 22.21 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) by 233,700 shares to 646,300 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 575,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 952,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 71,333 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv Inc has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3,956 shares. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 68,243 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 1.02 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 2.93 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 5,659 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP invested in 14,349 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 1.57M are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 28,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Savings Bank holds 0.09% or 10,261 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bessemer Group Inc reported 261,090 shares. Harvey Company Ltd Company holds 1.86% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 147,500 shares. Fmr Lc holds 2.69M shares. Smithfield Trust Co owns 1,169 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "It's Odd to See Netflix Trading Lower in 2019 – The Motley Fool" on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Netflix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for NFLX – Nasdaq" published on July 18, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 5.27M shares to 14.28M shares, valued at $175.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.