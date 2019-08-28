Mackenzie Financial Has Raised By $54.17 Million Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding; Jacobs Engineering Group Has 0.75 Sentiment

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 166 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 221 sold and reduced holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 118.53 million shares, down from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Jacobs Engineering Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 10 to 15 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 180 Increased: 104 New Position: 62.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 152.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 570,203 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 944,712 shares with $89.92 million value, up from 374,509 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $42.46B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 1.35 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 77,614 shares to 8,900 valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kraft Heinz Co stake by 1.60 million shares and now owns 2.30 million shares. Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10100 lowest target.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10100 lowest target. $111.38’s average target is 52.32% above currents $73.12 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $138 target in Monday, March 11 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.02% stake. Winslow Asset invested in 71,924 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.52% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 12,800 shares. 10,312 are owned by Holt Capital Advisors Limited Company Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp. 93,461 are owned by Utd Cap Advisers. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,600 shares. Motco has 36,186 shares. Cap Glob Investors has 1.41% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Reliant Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,581 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Management Lc holds 0.38% or 7,962 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Middleton Ma reported 0.46% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boltwood Mgmt invested 0.34% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stanley has invested 0.97% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC)

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.8% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for 379,500 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 246,158 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 5.55% invested in the company for 216,616 shares. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Llc has invested 5.23% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 210,004 shares.