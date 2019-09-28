Mackenzie Financial Has Raised By $113.16 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Sentiment Is 0.88

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 14241.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 2.90 million shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 2.92 million shares with $116.12 million value, up from 20,374 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.12, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 7 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 8 sold and trimmed stakes in Community West Bancshares. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.47 million shares, up from 1.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Community West Bancshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Palladium Prtnrs Llc holds 0.04% or 15,345 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,231 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Co holds 12,124 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 149,130 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambrian Capital LP accumulated 27,400 shares. Chesley Taft & Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 140,457 are owned by Conning. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 8,915 shares. Waverton Investment Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.39% or 38,770 shares. Bokf Na reported 112,248 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 610 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 34.49% above currents $34.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Friday, June 7 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 399,660 shares to 2.50 million valued at $588.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 231,301 shares and now owns 15,380 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Community West Bancshares operates as the holding firm for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services and products in California. The company has market cap of $82.95 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, residential real estate, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; residential real estate lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 197 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares for 273,983 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 454,760 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.38% invested in the company for 19,261 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,100 shares.