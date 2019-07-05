Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Position in Fedex (FDX) as Share Price Declined; United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Increased Its Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 97.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 378,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,297 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 389,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.9. About 761,876 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 852.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 34,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,121 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 4,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 2.78 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 41,184 shares to 142,416 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 287,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 325 shares to 27,477 shares, valued at $32.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock or 9,620 shares. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..