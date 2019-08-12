Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position as Shares Rose; Amerisourcebergen Co (ABC) Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 81.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 127,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 28,970 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 156,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 1.25M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $5 Billion Of Campbell Soup Acquisition Bonds; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Co (ABC) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 42,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 733,038 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.29M, down from 775,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 898,836 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 31,978 shares. Security Natl Company has 400 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 58 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Gru Ltd Co has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 239,145 are held by Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Co. Washington Capital Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 10,100 shares. Nomura reported 2,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 49,600 shares in its portfolio. California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.04% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 10,550 shares. Canal Insur has 0.13% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 650,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1.15 million shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 3,283 shares to 7,154 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5.73 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47 million for 25.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $76.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 39,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

