Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake; Pro Dex (PDEX)’s Sentiment Is 2

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 48.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 33,172 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 35,122 shares with $4.50M value, down from 68,294 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $16.53B valuation. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 935,077 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70

Pro Dex Inc (PDEX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 2.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 12 funds increased and started new holdings, while 6 cut down and sold their holdings in Pro Dex Inc. The funds in our database reported: 452,540 shares, up from 393,367 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pro Dex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pro-Dex, Inc. for 58,204 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Navellier & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 19,094 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Prelude Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,608 shares.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.45 million. It also makes plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 22,427 shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) has risen 124.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX); 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $164.67’s average target is 30.34% above currents $126.34 stock price. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 39,858 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.03% or 75,565 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). British Columbia Investment Corporation reported 85,500 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Epoch Prns holds 380,116 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.44% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.15 million shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.07% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 4,383 shares. Beutel Goodman And Company Ltd reported 0.83% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Aviance Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,328 shares. Blair William And Com Il reported 14,047 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Co owns 10,073 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors has invested 0.19% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 337,631 shares to 673,694 valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 7,703 shares and now owns 118,666 shares. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was raised too.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.24 million for 7.98 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.