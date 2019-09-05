Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Position in Aon Plc (AON); Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised Its Holding by $2.29 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 460.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 12,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 14,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 2,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.54. About 367,208 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 272,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.96 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $197.55. About 53,544 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.33% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Summit Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Wallace Capital Management reported 2,279 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv owns 5,526 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.39% or 281,883 shares. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% or 3,537 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.48 million shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd owns 49,814 shares. Maryland-based Howard Hughes Medical Institute has invested 1.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Forbes J M & Communications Llp has 46,656 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ckw has invested 3.54% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Town Country Savings Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.66% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd has invested 1.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 121,453 shares to 31,494 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 19,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,974 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 180,130 shares to 20,928 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 40,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,326 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).