Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Its Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Holding by $2.25 Million; Clearline Capital LP Raised Its Ncr New (NCR) Holding by $9.86 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 149,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 587,102 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 437,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 8.03M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 04/04/2018 – Petrobras minority shareholders unveil new candidates for board; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS 4Q NET LOSS BRL5.48B VS PROFIT OF BRL2.51B YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 24/05/2018 – Brazil truckers suspend strike, govt to subsidize diesel prices; 19/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.7862 FROM BRL1.7657; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST SEEKING PROBE ON PETROBRAS FOR NATGAS; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS NEARS DEAL FOR CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP TO INVEST IN COMPERJ REFINERY IN EXCHANGE FOR OIL; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS PREDICTABILITY OF PRICE READJUSTMENTS IS UNDER DISCUSSION WITH GOVERNMENT; 28/03/2018 – Petrobras Buys Oil-Slump Protection as Its Market Exposure Grows

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 204,107 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares to 201,971 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,016 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Downgrades NCR, Projects Limited Catalysts In Year Ahead – Benzinga” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NCR Gets an ATM Bump – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of NCR Jumped on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 120,623 shares to 128,288 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 875,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).