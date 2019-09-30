Mackenzie Financial Has Increased Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake by $1.53 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Valuation Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Increased by $588,540 Its Stake

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 30,580 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 27,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.36. About 571,614 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Moving Commodity Sales Team Into Investment Bank (Video); 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP EST. CUT TO +2.0% FROM +2.3% AT GOLDMAN SACHS; 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 27,878 shares as the company's stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 238,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20M, up from 210,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 264,043 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 19,649 shares to 14,854 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 240,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.