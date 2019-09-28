Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) as Stock Rose; Wr Berkley (WRB) Stock Price Rose While Montag A & Associates Increased Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 120,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 134,906 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 255,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.54 lastly. It is down 14.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 18,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 59,629 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 41,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB)

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 17,255 shares to 25,795 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Texaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,177 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (NYSE:MNR).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 92,545 shares to 163,122 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart Global Hldgs Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).