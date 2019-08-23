Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Position in Pretium Res (PVG) by $11.53 Million; As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, First Merchants Raised by $503,730 Its Stake

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 11,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $222.55. About 1.39M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 66.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 717,728 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 9.22% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 2.33 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 73,056 shares to 133,655 shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 101,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.