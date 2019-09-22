Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased By $1.23 Million Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Emera (TSE:EMA) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emera Incorporated has $52 highest and $50 lowest target. $50.75’s average target is -12.05% below currents $57.7 stock price. Emera Incorporated had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $52 target. Raymond James maintained Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. See Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) latest ratings:

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 80.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 6,255 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1,503 shares with $297,000 value, down from 7,758 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.59 million shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) stake by 531,784 shares to 803,427 valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) stake by 440,894 shares and now owns 527,794 shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company has market cap of $13.77 billion. The firm is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. It has a 17.85 P/E ratio. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas to clients in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometre pipeline in New Brunswick.