Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Position in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $4.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; Glendon Capital Management LP Raised Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position by $1.05 Million; Stock Price Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 63.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 82,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 46,832 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 129,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 3.24M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 276,995 shares traded or 220.57% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 693,648 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $82.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 389,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 112,030 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 73,401 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 3.70 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 153,390 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 22,288 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Three Peaks Cap Management Lc invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Eaton Vance Management owns 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 152,539 shares. Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 129,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier reported 8,545 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 7,341 shares stake. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.58M for 15.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

