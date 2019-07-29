Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Its Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Baldwin Investment Management Cut Stake by $396,900

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 4.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 3.56 million shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 400,790 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $120.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 427,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Llp holds 48,534 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Incorporated reported 56,161 shares. Scott & Selber stated it has 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenview State Bank Trust Dept invested in 6.17% or 76,059 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 116,154 shares. 138,407 are held by Azimuth Management Limited Liability Co. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated invested in 14,964 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,800 shares. Tdam Usa owns 3.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 278,688 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,381 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited invested in 12.24 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 67,926 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% stake. 34,896 are held by Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct.

