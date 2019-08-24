Mackenzie Financial Has Boosted Stake in Mrc Global (MRC) by $12.46 Million as Stock Declined; Terex New (TEX) Stock Declined While Axa Has Raised by $3.79 Million Its Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 733,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.71M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 655,985 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 20/03/2018 – MRC ALLIED UNIT PLANS 8.5B-PESO CLARK SOLAR PROJECT: INQUIRER; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Axa increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 104.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 118,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 113,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 732,871 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought $237. 82 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $2,300 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $34.69M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research invested in 40,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd holds 0.17% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 108,005 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 134,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 565 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited invested in 0.01% or 23,227 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 6,298 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Hsbc Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,084 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Llc accumulated 24,212 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 9,473 shares.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Transfer in maintenance on West Texas Gulf pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Terex Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Serious After-Movers That Will Light Tradersâ€™ Radar on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 37,700 shares to 586,148 shares, valued at $101.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “MRC Global Inc.: MRC Global Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MRC Global (MRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 84,298 shares to 4,926 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 93,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,211 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).