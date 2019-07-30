Mackenzie Financial Has Boosted Its Cdk Global (CDK) Holding; Franklin Covey Co Has 2.06 Sentiment

Franklin Covey Co (FC) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 33 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 16 cut down and sold holdings in Franklin Covey Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 6.03 million shares, up from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Franklin Covey Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 11.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 15,772 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 152,979 shares with $9.00M value, up from 137,207 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $6.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 541,346 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 164,799 shares to 220,930 valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 396,482 shares and now owns 6.75M shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17 million for 25.59 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 11.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. for 516,750 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 845,503 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.79% invested in the company for 365,135 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,400 shares.

