Mackenzie Financial Decreased Keycorp New (KEY) Position by $1.22 Million; Share Price Rose; Baxter Bros Has Raised Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding by $8.67 Million; Stock Value Rose

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 184,397 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 371,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 187,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 81,477 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 782,911 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, down from 864,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.64M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 207,108 shares to 222,483 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 43,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.