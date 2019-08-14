Mackenzie Financial Decreased Its Cna Finl (CNA) Position by $393,450 as Stock Value Rose; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) as Stock Declined

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 1.10M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 69,075 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 78,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 92,031 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 19/04/2018 – Andersen Global Expands Presence in Portugal with CNA – Curado, Nogueira & Associados; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Net $291M; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $405M; 12/05/2018 – MALAYSIA TO RELEASE ANWAR IBRAHIM FROM PRISON ON TUESDAY: CNA; 17/05/2018 – CNA Appoints Bruce Dmytrow to Senior Vice President, Healthcare; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Mideast Uber rival Careem in early talks to raise new funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Management accumulated 34 shares. Barometer Inc holds 0.21% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 0.17% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 175,171 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Co reported 6,250 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Navellier And Assoc accumulated 13,486 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cypress Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,746 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,535 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.1% stake. Horizon Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 14,427 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.14% or 15,817 shares. Amer Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 1,720 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,127 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,077 shares. Davenport & Lc has 25,960 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 718,091 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $192.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 32,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,099 shares. Bislett Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 182,800 shares. 83,070 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 550 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Signaturefd Lc invested in 1,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 1.11M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 232,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 4,950 shares. 69,075 are owned by Mackenzie Finance Corp. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia accumulated 52,031 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moors And Cabot owns 9,692 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Blair William Company Il holds 13,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 6,363 shares.