Mackenzie Financial Decreased Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake By $3.78 Million; SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP LTD ORDINAR (SNMMF) Shorts Up By 29.4%

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 50.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 85,940 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 83,872 shares with $3.77M value, down from 169,812 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $45.65B valuation. The stock decreased 5.64% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 6.98 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) had an increase of 29.4% in short interest. SNMMF’s SI was 203,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.4% from 157,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2038 days are for SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SNMMF)’s short sellers to cover SNMMF’s short positions. It closed at $76.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Share Price Has Gained 127%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Has Applied Materials’ Stock Tripled Over The Last 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $705.02M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials has $6200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $52.86’s average target is 7.42% above currents $49.21 stock price. Applied Materials had 14 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Needham. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 19. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Cos stated it has 0.64% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. 2.58M are owned by Franklin Resources Inc. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,443 shares. Systematic Fin LP holds 15,079 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Division accumulated 24,109 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Brinker Incorporated invested in 13,135 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 292,054 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insur Co has 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 554,576 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Axa accumulated 150,252 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 43,000 shares. 400 were reported by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.08% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,409 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 1.25 million shares to 1.61 million valued at $77.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 154,031 shares and now owns 339,765 shares. Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) was raised too.