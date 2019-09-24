Mackenzie Financial Cut Middleby (MIDD) Position by $977,265 as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Raised Position by $831,465

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.38M, up from 122,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 364,612 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.48 million, down from 371,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 209,522 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold MIDD shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 50.30 million shares or 4.86% less from 52.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.33% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 981,453 shares. 18,249 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. 232,323 were accumulated by Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 0.17% or 50,934 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd reported 1.03 million shares. Whittier Trust holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hawaii-based Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.11% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 427,905 shares. 15 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 16,105 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 14,324 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors reported 6,830 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 2,720 shares.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Checking the Performance of 5 Stocks for the Next 5 Years – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Middleby Shares Fell 18% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y on Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 574,300 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $106.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 370,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.86M for 17.80 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,133 shares to 37,954 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 31,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,228 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Llc reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 209,118 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney accumulated 3.13% or 104,023 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.23 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ferguson Wellman Management invested in 4.96% or 1.11M shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 373,403 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn invested 10.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Natl Bank holds 3.18% or 45,261 shares. United Kingdom-based Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 7.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj reported 0.58% stake. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd holds 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,469 shares. 4,395 were accumulated by Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability Co. Valley National Advisers owns 78,197 shares.