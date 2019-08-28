Mackenzie Financial Cut Its Torchmark (TMK) Holding by $1.67 Million; Share Value Rose; Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Valuation Rose While Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $55.70 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 20,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 52,295 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 72,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.16M, down from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 161,891 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 361,000 shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $329.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 4.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Aull Monroe Inv Corporation accumulated 2,627 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ghp reported 5,643 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 33,116 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd holds 16,550 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,172 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp accumulated 2,514 shares. Channing Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 11,983 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd accumulated 24,000 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 145 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.18% stake. Pzena Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 279,538 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Company owns 3,329 shares.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 176,086 shares to 951,480 shares, valued at $31.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 3,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

