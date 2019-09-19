Mackenzie Financial Boosted Masco (MAS) Stake by $1.48 Million; Share Price Rose; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Pvh (PVH) Position as Share Value Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 81,500 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 556,939 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 340.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 37,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 49,140 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 11,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 1.83M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 43,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Marathon Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). First Mercantile Trust Communication holds 0.04% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 106,661 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 3,855 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 58,957 shares. Cna Corp invested 0.44% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Nuveen Asset holds 0.01% or 252,338 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.86% or 262,365 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. 14,049 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 31,905 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 7,678 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 6,519 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 45,979 shares to 49,058 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 55,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Piper Jaffray Reiterates Overweight Rating on PVH Corp (PVH) Following 2Q – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Tumble Over 200 Points – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips-Van Heusen EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. $99,408 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was bought by NASELLA HENRY on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.44M for 7.26 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Majedie Asset reported 295,190 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 200,000 are held by Shellback L P. Srb Corp owns 13,041 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.97 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. National Pension holds 462,433 shares. Prudential Pcl, Illinois-based fund reported 9,750 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Prudential Financial holds 277,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 22,482 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Central Bank And, Kentucky-based fund reported 53,901 shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.