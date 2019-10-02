Mackenzie Financial Boosted Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding by $1.50 Million as Shares Rose; As Valmont Inds (VMI) Market Value Rose, Harvey Partners Boosted Position by $1.70 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 137,397 shares traded or 7.61% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 155.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 51,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 84,976 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 33,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 293,389 shares traded or 54.92% up from the average. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,589 shares to 30,360 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 208,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,378 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 196,500 shares to 71,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

