Mackay Shields Upped Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $3.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Praesidium Investment Management Company Upped Its Position in Open Text (OTEX) as Valuation Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 33,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 179,486 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01M, up from 145,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $141.99. About 499,283 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.41M, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 177,755 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 59,800 shares to 27,098 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,945 shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

