Mackay Shields Upped Its Stake in Cintas (CTAS) as Share Price Rose; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Raised Target Com (TGT) Position by $451,440

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,580 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 17,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $260.65. About 922,898 shares traded or 81.91% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 5,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,257 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 15,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 3.46M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Target Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target +1.3% after unveiling two-day deals event – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,748 shares to 33,140 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,501 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 13,036 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.06% stake. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,974 shares. First Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Nomura has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 131,496 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 18,640 are owned by Maverick Limited. Paloma Prns Management invested in 0.08% or 15,284 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.45% or 12,000 shares. 7,725 are owned by Capital Impact Advisors Ltd. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 29,156 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cornerstone Advsr reported 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 3,000 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W. On Tuesday, February 12 Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.