Mackay Shields Upped Its Lear (LEA) Stake; Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) SI Increased By 247.5%

Mackay Shields Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 14.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 4,971 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 39,568 shares with $5.51M value, up from 34,597 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 210,879 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Diamedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) had an increase of 247.5% in short interest. DMAC’s SI was 69,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 247.5% from 20,000 shares previously. With 108,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Diamedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s short sellers to cover DMAC’s short positions. The SI to Diamedica Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.78%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 6,913 shares traded. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has declined 54.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at Lake Street’s 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on September 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J’s Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Biotech Stocks Scaling The Nasdaq – Schaeffers Research” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at CKD3 Kidney Summit Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company has market cap of $25.82 million. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia.

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 27.45% above currents $117.99 stock price. Lear had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Longbow. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LEA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS.

