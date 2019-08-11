Mackay Shields Upped By $555,900 Its News New (NWS) Stake; Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased News Corp New (NWS) stake by 21.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 46,325 shares as News Corp New (NWS)’s stock rose 8.20%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 266,816 shares with $3.33M value, up from 220,491 last quarter. News Corp New now has $8.10B valuation. The stock increased 5.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 809,493 shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 9,218 shares as Gildan Activewear (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 239,390 shares with $8.61 million value, down from 248,608 last quarter. Gildan Activewear now has $7.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 209,091 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 252,754 shares to 16,978 valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) stake by 205,211 shares and now owns 63,758 shares. Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim Company holds 0% or 36,664 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Signaturefd Ltd reported 29 shares. Amer International Grp Inc reported 43,785 shares stake. State Street owns 4.09 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp has 2.57 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 61,798 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 500 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.02% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 63,910 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board owns 10,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 18,700 shares to 241,413 valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 48,192 shares and now owns 303,474 shares. Cigna Corp was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating.

