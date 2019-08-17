Mackay Shields Upped By $21.09 Million Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake; Catalent (CTLT) Sentiment Is 1.37

Catalent (CTLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 129 funds opened new and increased positions, while 94 reduced and sold equity positions in Catalent. The funds in our database now own: 141.43 million shares, up from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Catalent in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 90 New Position: 39.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 26870.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 21.09 million shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 21.16 million shares with $33.74M value, up from 78,473 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. for 798,920 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 133,975 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 222,946 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 202,250 shares.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 493,028 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.35M for 22.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 53.38 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Ltd Company holds 4.58% or 1.04M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Skylands Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Marsico Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 628 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,181 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.21% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 19,501 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 33,300 shares. Ftb holds 238 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com invested in 2.50M shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.33’s average target is -5.42% below currents $119.82 stock price. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BTIG Research.