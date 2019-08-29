Mackay Shields Upped Barnes & Noble (BKS) Position by $794,000; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Increased Nike (NKE) Holding by $5.08 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) by 596.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 158,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.12% . The institutional investor held 185,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Barnes & Noble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.11 million market cap company. It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is up 7.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BKS News: 30/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING High-Profile Events at Barnes & Noble in June: Bill Clinton & James Patterson, Nick Foles, Emily; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of G-DBT on the Patients With BN : A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Study; 14/03/2018 – BARNES & NOBLE INC – APPROVED CO’S FISCAL 2019 BUDGET AND EXPECTS FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $175 MLN TO $200 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – BANK OF RUSSIA: B&N BANK TO MERGED W/ OTKRITIE BY APRIL 1 2019; 27/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Launches Browsery™ – The First Mobile App to Talk About Books the Way Readers Do; 13/03/2018 – Japan YOY% Industrial Production Fiscal Year: BN Survey (Table); 06/03/2018 – Russia cenbank to spend $1 bln to bail out B&N Bank; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 14/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Sees FY19 Consolidated EBITDA $175M-$200M; 06/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Temporary Location to Open at Maui Marketplace on March 12

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 4.43 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $10.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 33,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,349 shares, and cut its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 56,320 shares to 162,641 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 87,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,584 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.