Mackay Shields Trimmed Position in Shoe Carnival (SCVL) by $693,396; Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) as Stock Value Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 20,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 16,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, down from 36,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 158,315 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 66,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 763,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, down from 829,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 2.79 million shares traded or 80.92% up from the average. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Aaron’s, Shoe Carnival, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Lithia Motors and Ford Motor – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shoe Carnival Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 43,300 shares to 88,600 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $11.75 million for 7.56 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SCVL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.01% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 13,688 shares. Us Bankshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 197,176 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 42,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Co accumulated 0% or 8,069 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 19,105 shares. American Century Cos Inc reported 188,503 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 7,979 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 842 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 18,628 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt LP reported 1,930 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 32,345 shares. Globeflex Lp owns 18,265 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 18,848 shares.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.46 million for 11.99 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 199,689 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Co holds 300 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Moreover, First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust has 0.02% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 23.99M shares. Philadelphia Fin Management Of San Francisco Limited Co accumulated 1.14% or 589,586 shares. Sei accumulated 111,947 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 2,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington-based Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited owns 6,220 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0.04% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Qs Limited Liability Corporation holds 500,309 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 154,060 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.