Mackay Shields Trimmed Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Stake; Louisiana-pacific (LPX) Shorts Decreased By 40.82%

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) stake by 34.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc analyzed 197,286 shares as Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC)'s stock rose 0.74%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 375,828 shares with $8.38 million value, down from 573,114 last quarter. Pilgrims Pride Corp New now has $7.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending.

Louisiana-pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) had a decrease of 40.82% in short interest. LPX's SI was 5.72M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40.82% from 9.67 million shares previously. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

Among 3 analysts covering Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pilgrim’s Pride had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Jefferies maintained Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.