Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Position in Ugi New (UGI) as Stock Declined; As 58 Com (WUBA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 7,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 141,404 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 148,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 3.18 million shares traded or 104.57% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 68.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 373,200 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51 million, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 659,154 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,346 are held by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Madison stated it has 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 32,260 were reported by Cadence Savings Bank Na. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Harvest Capital Management Inc owns 4,920 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 162,890 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 13,172 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 141,678 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kames Cap Public Lc owns 23,347 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,717 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 17.10 million shares. Sei Invests Com reported 81,436 shares. Reinhart has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,476 shares to 78,001 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 35,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UGI Corp (UGI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.