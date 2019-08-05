Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $1.98 Million as Shares Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shares Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Cut Stake by $8.79 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 127,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 786,504 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35 million, down from 913,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.43M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 148,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, down from 162,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.44 million shares traded or 15.39% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 68,400 shares to 92,600 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 8,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Customers Can Now Receive Claim Payments via PayPal® – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt owns 51,698 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 6,797 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 31,765 were reported by Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Redwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 24,102 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 136 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Css Ltd Il holds 4,282 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company reported 2.02 million shares. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 46,216 shares stake. 1,204 were accumulated by Cornerstone Inc. British Columbia Mngmt Corp has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 14,593 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 75,388 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting TMUS Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.