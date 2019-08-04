Mackay Shields Trimmed By $1.39 Million Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stake; Huntsman (HUN) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Huntsman had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Alembic. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. See Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $30 Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $29 Maintain

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $21 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 23.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 16,364 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 53,433 shares with $4.59 million value, down from 69,797 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $17.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 744,162 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity. Another trade for 351 shares valued at $30,003 was bought by Debbink Dirk J.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 36,122 shares to 319,450 valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 28,164 shares and now owns 299,769 shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by M Partners. Credit Suisse upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) on Friday, May 17 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 134,183 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 616,774 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Carroll Finance Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,371 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 261,296 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 176,057 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,564 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 18,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 807 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 25,878 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,363 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 5,400 shares. Pggm holds 0.24% or 537,883 shares.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,543 are owned by Adage Prns Ltd Liability. Alps owns 16,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Graham And Company Invest L P reported 250,250 shares. 6,866 were reported by Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company. Mrj Inc accumulated 0.68% or 50,500 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Agf has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks has 14,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advisors owns 21,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 136,932 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Korea has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 240,358 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 0.01% or 514,863 shares. First Personal Svcs owns 282 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 415,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Huntsman’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Announces Acquisition of Remaining 50% Interest in Sasol-Huntsman Joint Venture – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity. $19,615 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) shares were bought by STRYKER DAVID M.