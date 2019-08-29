Mackay Shields Stake In Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Was Has Boosted; As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Value Rose, Holder Pggm Investments Has Lowered Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 627.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 2,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 201,444 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 94,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 225,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, down from 319,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 3.02 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

