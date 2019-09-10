Mackay Shields Stake in Home Depot (HD) Lifted by $2.82 Million as Stock Value Rose; As United Rentals (Put) (URI) Share Value Declined, Paloma Partners Management Company Cut Its Stake by $678,756

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 5,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 9,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.7. About 999,320 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 14,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 360,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.22 million, up from 345,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $232.2. About 2.81M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $426.49 million for 5.39 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 347,098 shares to 447,098 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 95,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 109,705 shares to 756,901 shares, valued at $21.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,783 shares, and cut its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

