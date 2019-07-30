Mackay Shields Stake in Assurant (AIZ) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Maintained by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 60.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 63,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,565 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 104,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.42. About 373,043 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 115.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 34,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 30,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 10.60M shares traded or 53.45% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 23,382 shares to 2,105 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 171,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,860 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank owns 100,005 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Ltd holds 1.58% or 260,000 shares in its portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,375 shares. Essex Investment Communication Llc accumulated 680 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 87,184 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.31% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). United Fincl Advisers Limited invested in 0.07% or 329,425 shares. 96,781 are owned by Castleark Mngmt Ltd. Markston Interest Lc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 16,200 shares. Ent Finance Services Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,124 shares. 37.67 million were reported by Tortoise Capital Ltd Liability Company. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,848 shares to 22,580 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 23,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

