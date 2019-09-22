Mackay Shields Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose, Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 897,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.48 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 27,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 130,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.64M, down from 158,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristeia Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% stake. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Adage Capital Ptnrs Llc holds 0.06% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 464,479 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited owns 0.34% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 117,790 shares. 200,000 are held by Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dnb Asset As reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westwood Grp reported 43,040 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 12,583 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 13,712 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 25,792 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 477,929 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mgmt holds 6,827 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.37% or 1,730 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chemical Fincl Bank has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,150 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Summit Strategies Incorporated holds 1,252 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Petrus Communication Lta holds 1.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 35,847 shares. 6,483 were accumulated by First Citizens Retail Bank Tru Communications. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd invested 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 0.28% stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 1,435 shares stake. Aristotle Management invested in 9,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Of Vermont accumulated 110,311 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 138,536 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.