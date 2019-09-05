Mackay Shields Raised Its Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Stake; Wesco Aircraft Holdings Has 1.42 Sentiment

Mackay Shields Llc increased Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) stake by 118.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 9,420 shares as Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 17,353 shares with $1.32M value, up from 7,933 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group In now has $4.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.98% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 56,657 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 64 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 45 reduced and sold stock positions in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 86.82 million shares, down from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 38 New Position: 26.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Zillow Group Inc (Prn) stake by 1.52 million shares to 4.89M valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 78,463 shares and now owns 78,077 shares. Us Foods Hldg Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Llp has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 79,743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Midas Management Corporation stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 2,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Lc reported 2,325 shares. Victory Capital holds 80,158 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 66,679 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.64M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 55,106 shares. 9,199 are held by United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Mufg Americas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 10,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa reported 1,015 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel stated it has 15,195 shares or 1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.94 million for 11.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 89,399 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The Company’s services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. It has a 28.12 P/E ratio. The firm supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts.

Makaira Partners Llc holds 11.1% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for 10.82 million shares. Carlyle Group L.P. owns 23.10 million shares or 9.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 3.44% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 2.72% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.35 million shares.