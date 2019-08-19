Mackay Shields Raised Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $341,478

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 1,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.45. About 10.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 41,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 156,056 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 114,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 1.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares to 14 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,564 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: 4 Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NC attorney general to fight Piedmont Natural Gas’ proposed rate hike – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 5,980 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,990 shares. Axa holds 120,319 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.1% or 4.44 million shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Llc reported 24,083 shares. Charter Tru reported 17,918 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 33,878 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 17,049 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 52,739 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 4,068 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 17,081 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 61,385 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.