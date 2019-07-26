Mackay Shields Position in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Has Decreased by $371,826 as Share Value Declined; Arotech (ARTX) Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Lowered Stake by $449,268 as Stock Value Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 97,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 991,953 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8599. About 76,881 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 37.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,779 activity. Cappell Kenneth W also bought $15,150 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares. Kutler Jon B had bought 5,000 shares worth $14,700 on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Arotech to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beyond Tesla: 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Global Process Automation Markets 2016-2018 & 2019-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Stocks to Buy to Upgrade Your AI Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,002 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 34,882 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 33,742 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 751 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Psagot Inv House holds 0% or 1,447 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 61,800 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 44,290 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). 373,168 are held by Essex Inv Management Communication Ltd Liability Co. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 28 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc by 272,340 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston’s Galleria mall getting new luxe retailers, revived Toys R Us – Houston Business Journal” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charlotte Russe returns to Southridge in August; T.J. Maxx expected by November – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Demo complete at Phipps Plaza, new project to rise (Renderings) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.6% or 217,679 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Com holds 1,670 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Bank Of The West stated it has 14,755 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 318,977 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 79 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 4,675 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 2,030 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 7,659 shares. 1,959 were reported by Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, First Personal Financial has 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 277 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 0.65% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% or 891 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80 million for 13.24 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.