Mackay Shields Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Bell State Bank & Trust Upped Its Stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) by $590,454

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 65,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 260,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 194,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 4.64 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 3964.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 22.73M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 23.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.20 million, up from 573,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 1.62M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,029 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Llc has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 282,338 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited accumulated 21,455 shares. 204,496 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Rampart Mngmt Commerce Limited reported 88,478 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pnc Finance Ser Gru Inc reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cambridge Research reported 9,351 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 89,702 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 69,408 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 194,042 shares. Contravisory Inv has invested 0.24% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 21,916 shares to 53,292 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,565 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. Hamilton Thomas Edward also bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 7,887 shares to 38,268 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,616 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Prtn Inc owns 33,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 7,260 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 13,242 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.1% or 1.00M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 110 shares. Vanguard has 129.03M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Element Capital Lc has 1.63M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The accumulated 32,290 shares. West Chester Cap Advsrs stated it has 0.95% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Fca Corp Tx invested in 0.05% or 13,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 3.52M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 32,731 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 942,446 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 4.69M shares.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy These 4 High Yields Before It’s Too Late From Annaly – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital slips after capital raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.